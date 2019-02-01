Blackbaud (BLKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud provides cloud-based software to facilitate work for social causes. The company’s buyouts have negatively impacted its balance sheet. Frequent acquisitions are a distraction for management, which could impact organic growth and impose integration risks, going forward. Moreover, high indebtedness adds to the risk of investing in the company. Further, stiff competition in the non-profit sector and macroeconomic weakness remains potential headwinds. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, the company’s expanding product portfolio as well as frequent product launches is a key catalyst. We believe that increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, digital marketing and cloud-based platforms presents significant growth opportunity for the company. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLKB. Benchmark lowered Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered Blackbaud from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Blackbaud from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.36. 2,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,228. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $73,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,174.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

