BJ’s Restaurants Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 835 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

In related news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $589,508.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $231,000.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

