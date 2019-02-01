BitRent (RNTB) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. BitRent has a market cap of $493,714.00 and $12,886.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, YoBit and OTCBTC. Over the last week, BitRent has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitRent Profile

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit, OTCBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

