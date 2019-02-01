bitEUR Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (BITEUR)

bitEUR (CURRENCY:BITEUR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, bitEUR has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. bitEUR has a market capitalization of $127,274.00 and $65.00 worth of bitEUR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitEUR token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00034364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.01859230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00182969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00200453 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029509 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000522 BTC.

bitEUR Token Profile

bitEUR’s total supply is 107,706 tokens. The official message board for bitEUR is bitsharestalk.org . bitEUR’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_EURO

bitEUR Token Trading

bitEUR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitEUR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitEUR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitEUR using one of the exchanges listed above.

