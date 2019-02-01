Bitcoin X (BTX) Hits Market Cap of $4,681.00

Bitcoin X (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitcoin X token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin X has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin X has a total market capitalization of $4,681.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Bitcoin X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin X alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.03091051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.03365805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00936636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.01266556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00114018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.01414211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00287794 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00024590 BTC.

About Bitcoin X

Bitcoin X is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcoin X’s total supply is 20,998,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,864,374 tokens. Bitcoin X’s official message board is medium.com/@snatoshi71 . Bitcoin X’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx . Bitcoin X’s official website is bitx.tk

Bitcoin X Token Trading

Bitcoin X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.