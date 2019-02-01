BitBoost Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BBT)

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BitBoost token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBoost has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBoost has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.01851030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00189468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00201474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029116 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitBoost Profile

BitBoost’s launch date was March 21st, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. The official website for BitBoost is www.bitboost.net . The official message board for BitBoost is medium.com/bitboost . BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitBoost

BitBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

