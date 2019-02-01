BioCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BIO)

BioCoin (CURRENCY:BIO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, BioCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One BioCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. BioCoin has a market capitalization of $295,225.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of BioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.01860679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00187650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00200811 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029151 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BioCoin launched on September 12th, 2017. BioCoin’s total supply is 845,278,101 coins. BioCoin’s official Twitter account is @biocoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BioCoin is biocoin.bio

BioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

