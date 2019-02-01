Bilibili (BILI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

BILI traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,068. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,558,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,447,000 after purchasing an additional 300,067 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 3,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,679 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 797.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 3,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 482.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $16,513,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

