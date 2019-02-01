Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Stake Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after buying an additional 186,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 128,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,994,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Big Lots from $51.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 122,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,442. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/big-lots-inc-big-stake-lowered-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.