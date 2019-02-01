Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after buying an additional 314,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.56. 264,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,442. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

