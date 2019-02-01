BidaskClub Upgrades Cavco Industries (CVCO) to “Sell”

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,814. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $261.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.18. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $241.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $335,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

