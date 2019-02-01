BidaskClub Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBLK. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $68,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

