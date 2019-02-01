BidaskClub Lowers National Western Life Group (NWLI) to Hold

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NWLI opened at $303.30 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $260.64 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.20.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $9.57 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $225.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.