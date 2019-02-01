BidaskClub Lowers Horizon Pharma (HZNP) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Pharma from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Horizon Pharma has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Horizon Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Pharma news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $8,795,794.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009,702.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 14,762,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,064 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,020,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,275 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $18,357,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $17,322,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

