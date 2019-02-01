BidaskClub Downgrades SP Plus (SP) to Hold

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SP stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $757.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in SP Plus by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

