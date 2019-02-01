BHP Group (BHP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $51.19 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $2.04 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 10th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,225,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.