Best of the Best’s (BOTB) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Best of the Best stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. Best of the Best has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.75).
Best of the Best Company Profile
Featured Article: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.