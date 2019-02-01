Best of the Best’s (BOTB) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Best of the Best stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. Best of the Best has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

