Berkeley Group (BKG) PT Lowered to GBX 3,280

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,280 ($42.86) in a research note published on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKG. Bank of America increased their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,722.82 ($48.65).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,753 ($49.04) on Monday. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,903 ($37.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80).

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported GBX 246 ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

