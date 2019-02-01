Berenberg Bank Lowers Tyman (TYMN) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 390 ($5.10).

TYMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 397 ($5.19) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 360 ($4.70).

Get Tyman alerts:

TYMN opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Monday. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 387 ($5.06).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.