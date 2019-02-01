Benchmark Trims Amazon.com (AMZN) Target Price to $2,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,075.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,114.16.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,718.73 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,265.93 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.65 by $0.39. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock worth $8,552,040. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 31.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $139,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.