Beazley (BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price (up previously from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 568.75 ($7.43).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 494 ($6.45) on Friday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 422.15 ($5.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 579 ($7.57).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

