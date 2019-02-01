Beacon Securities Comments on Horizon North Logistics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Beacon Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.80 to C$3.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.91.

HNL opened at C$1.85 on Friday. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.40 million and a PE ratio of -20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

In other Horizon North Logistics news, Director Dale E. Tremblay sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$94,240.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Horizon North Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

