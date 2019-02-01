BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY) vs. Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Critical Review

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 26.79% 41.62% 19.42% Silicon Motion Technology 18.91% 21.14% 16.95%

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 9 0 2.82

Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $51.49, suggesting a potential upside of 32.14%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $669.63 million 3.19 $195.53 million N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology $530.35 million 2.65 $74.95 million $3.41 11.43

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Silicon Motion Technology on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

