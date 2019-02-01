BCE (BCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BCE’s local line access for traditional telephony service faces a decline due to higher wireless substitution and migration to IP-based services. Moreover, the successful implementation of BCE’s six core goals is the most critical factor in determining its future profitability. The execution requires enhanced employee skills, more capital investments and targeted cost reductions. Further, the price cap rules introduced by the Canadian regulators are limiting rate increases and reducing the amount that incumbent carriers can charge competitors for accessing its network. As BCE attempts to offset inter-carrier price caps by raising the fees of its own end-users, customers tend to switch to lower-priced carriers. However, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. BCE remains poised to benefit from solid activities in the wireless business and technology upgrades.”

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BCE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.40. BCE has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

