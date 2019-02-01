BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million.

BCBP stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $182.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

