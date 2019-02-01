Baxter International (BAX) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.684-2.684 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.22-3.30 EPS.

BAX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 94,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.41.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $223,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,016,436 shares of company stock worth $550,088,192 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

