Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) SVP Mark S. Jordan Sells 3,100 Shares

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP Mark S. Jordan sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $58,993.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BSET opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.83. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $116.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSET shares. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 789.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

