Base Resources (BSE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Base Resources (LON: BSE):

1/23/2019 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2019 – Base Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2019 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock.

1/17/2019 – Base Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 29 ($0.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/7/2018 – Base Resources is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Base Resources stock traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 13.02 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 28,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,568. Base Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.02 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.62 ($0.27).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

