Baron Oil (BOIL) Shares Up 16%

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL) shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 528,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,680,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Baron Oil Company Profile (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

