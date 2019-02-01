Barclays Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Vivendi (VIV)

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.56 ($29.73).

Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

