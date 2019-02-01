Barclays Cuts RSA Insurance Group (RSA) Price Target to GBX 584

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 597 ($7.80) to GBX 584 ($7.63) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. HSBC cut their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 705 ($9.21) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RSA Insurance Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 603 ($7.88) to GBX 606 ($7.92) in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 644.75 ($8.42).

Shares of RSA stock opened at GBX 512.80 ($6.70) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 568.50 ($7.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

