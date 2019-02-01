Barclays Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €75.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cfra set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.19 ($89.76).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €64.28 ($74.74) on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.