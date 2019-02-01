Banner (BANR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Banner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $34,985.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,160 shares of company stock worth $184,076. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

