BankFinancial (BFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

BankFinancial stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

