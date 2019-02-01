BankFinancial (BFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.
BankFinancial stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About BankFinancial
BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
