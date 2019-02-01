Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 106,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in China Mobile by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,048,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,290,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in China Mobile by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in China Mobile by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 141,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHL opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHL. Nomura raised China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

