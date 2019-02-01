Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 553,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.55% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 824,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 663,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 318,621 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 291,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 101,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,805,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

CEQP stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.40 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -206.90%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

