Bank of Hawaii Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,383,832,000 after purchasing an additional 936,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,045,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,087,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,714,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,012,232,000 after purchasing an additional 365,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,110,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,817,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a one year low of $111.02 and a one year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,759 shares of company stock worth $2,820,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

