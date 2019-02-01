Bank of America Reiterates “$32.00” Price Target for Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.61.

Shares of EPD opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $394,931.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Randall Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 55,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,132. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,523,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,269,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86,011 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 67.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 388,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

