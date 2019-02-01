Bank of America Analysts Give Caterpillar (CAT) a $152.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.59.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.