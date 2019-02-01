Bancorpsouth Bank to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,791,000 after buying an additional 435,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,609,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,516,000 after buying an additional 193,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,516,000 after buying an additional 193,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,677,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,229,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

