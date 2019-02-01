Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

BHGE opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,273,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $821,840.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,163,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,306,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,653,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,431,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 19.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,492,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

