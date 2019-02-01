Baidu (BIDU) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.91 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a mkt perform rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.87.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $172.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Baidu has a twelve month low of $153.78 and a twelve month high of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5,071.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

