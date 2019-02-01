B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $34.87 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,396.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

