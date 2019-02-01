Avon Products (AVP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 340,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,557,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

The company has a market cap of $836.06 million, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avon Products by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Avon Products by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 676,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avon Products by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Avon Products in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avon Products by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 201,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

