Avnet (AVT) Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,039,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $41.20 on Friday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

