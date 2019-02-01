Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

