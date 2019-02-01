AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We adjust our rating of AVEO to and lower our 12-month price target to $1.00 per share, down from $9.00. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis of projected tivozanib and ficlatuzumab revenues through 2030 assuming a 12.5% discount rate and 3% terminal growth rate. We derive an rNPV of $213M for the products and add in cash and cash equivalents of $20M to arrive at a 12-month price target of $1.03 per diluted share, which we round to $1.00.””

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FBR & Co set a $3.00 price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,197. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.14.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 24,500 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 1,200,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,358,709 shares of company stock worth $4,272,673. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 279.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 212,059 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 271.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 876,703 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

