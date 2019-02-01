Avalon Globocare (AVCO) Trading Down 10.8%

Avalon Globocare Corp (OTCMKTS:AVCO) shares were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 829,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,679,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative net margin of 365.09% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%.

About Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine.

