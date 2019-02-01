AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AutoZone by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,070,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 13.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 353.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 52.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $976.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wedbush set a $870.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $854.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $970.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.54.

NYSE:AZO opened at $847.34 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $590.76 and a 1-year high of $896.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.00 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 59.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald B. Griffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.93, for a total value of $17,743,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,062,068.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,001 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

