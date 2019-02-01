Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 13.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.30-5.39 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.30-5.39 EPS.

ADP stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $418,151.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $554,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,837 shares of company stock valued at $29,024,577. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after purchasing an additional 425,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,605,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,546,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 678,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

